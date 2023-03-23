AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $58.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

