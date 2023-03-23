AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $58.27.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

