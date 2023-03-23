argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $482.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2025 earnings at $24.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $56.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $95.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities increased their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $454.64.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $356.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.27. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $267.35 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. Equities analysts predict that argenx will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.