Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $104,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $530,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,953,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.47.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.04. 1,287,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,775. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

