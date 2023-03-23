Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $56.45 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.45 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004757 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003766 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,837,438 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

