Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.