Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 6,908 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 235,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.13. The stock had a trading volume of 123,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,134. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

