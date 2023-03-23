Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 749.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 6,802.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,643,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.75. The company had a trading volume of 86,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,908. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.23 and a 200-day moving average of $297.48. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Recommended Stories

