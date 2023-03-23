Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 257,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 6,187,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,246,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

