Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.54. 267,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.