Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,997 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

