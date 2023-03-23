Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.99. 36,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.77. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

