Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
