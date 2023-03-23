Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 4.0% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.