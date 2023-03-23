Asset Management Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up 6.9% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lennar by 44.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

