Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

