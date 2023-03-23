Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 200 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

SCHM stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

