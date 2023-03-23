Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,625.60

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,625.60 ($19.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,962.50 ($24.10). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,955 ($24.01), with a volume of 683,845 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.56) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($26.77) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($24.27).

The stock has a market cap of £15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,156.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,925.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,627.98.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

