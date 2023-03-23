Astar (ASTR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.26 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $101.92 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Astar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

