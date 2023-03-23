Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.61

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.61 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 241 ($2.96). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 223.40 ($2.74), with a volume of 1,152,593 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 480 ($5.89).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 11,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,347.20 ($32,355.64). 40.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Stories

