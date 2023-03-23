AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:T opened at $18.39 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

