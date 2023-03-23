Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 10,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 69,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Augmedix Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Augmedix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Augmedix by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,233,528 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Augmedix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Augmedix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

