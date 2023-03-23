Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 10,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 69,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
Augmedix Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.84.
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
