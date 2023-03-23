Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 43,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 75,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

