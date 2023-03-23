Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 38000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Avivagen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

