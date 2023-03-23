B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Buys $299,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $30.07 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $866.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

