Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.41

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 7098138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $33,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Articles

