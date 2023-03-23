Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 80.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

