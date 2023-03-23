Bank of Stockton Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.09. 668,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

