Bank of Stockton Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 172.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.