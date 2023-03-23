Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.59. The stock had a trading volume of 300,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,027. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

