Bank of Stockton Sells 1,852 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.96. 141,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.70. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

