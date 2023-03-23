Bank of Stockton Sells 543 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.90. 1,534,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,443,401. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

