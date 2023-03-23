Bank of Stockton Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TMO traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $558.60. 173,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,308. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

