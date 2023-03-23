Bank of Stockton Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Allstate were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after acquiring an additional 751,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.91. 334,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.