Barclays Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $33.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Chewy stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.05, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Chewy by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 253.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 480.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

