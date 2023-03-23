Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.07). Approximately 8,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Barkby Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.35.

About Barkby Group

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

