Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) CEO Acquires $21,400.00 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) CEO Alexander C. Kinzler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 939,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BRN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,881. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

