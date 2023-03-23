Bay Rivers Group Invests $1.20 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.99.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

