Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Further Reading

