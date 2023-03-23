Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.98. 493,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,019. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

