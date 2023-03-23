Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.65. 1,251,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

