Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 596 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

