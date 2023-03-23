Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 974 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $7,141,997. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.52. 3,782,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,343,310. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

