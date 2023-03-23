Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 579 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Altria Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

