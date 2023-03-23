Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

