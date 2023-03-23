Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $219.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

