Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $240.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

