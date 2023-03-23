Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 74,015 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.