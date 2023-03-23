Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 74,015 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
