Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0548 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $220.43 million and $2.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.61 or 0.06424573 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00061930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018397 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

