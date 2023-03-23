Beldex Price Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Beldex has a market cap of $220.43 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.61 or 0.06424573 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00061930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

