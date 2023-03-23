Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Chairman Sells $726,000.00 in Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of BRY opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.22. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.95%. Berry’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Berry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Berry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Berry by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

